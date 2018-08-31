LASD investigating possible lewd act with child involving East Los Angeles school faculty member

EAST LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
An investigation is underway at an East Los Angeles school, where a faculty member may be linked to lewd acts with a child, sheriff's officials said.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department said its Special Victims Bureau is conducting an investigation into allegations concerning lewd or lascivious acts with a child involving a faculty member from Esteban Torres High School (East LA Renaissance Academy).

The allegations consist of inappropriate conduct with a student in May and June 2018, according to a sheriff's department press release.

No arrests have been made amid the ongoing investigation. Detectives do not believe there are additional victims.

If you have any relevant information about this case, you're urged to contact the LASD's Special Victims Bureau at (877) 710-LASD (5273). You can also submit anonymous tips by calling Crime Stoppers at (800) 222-TIPS (8477).
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
lewdnessinvestigationschoolEast Los AngelesLos AngelesLos Angeles County
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Woman shot, killed by South Pasadena police ID'd as actress on 'ER'
Domestic violence suspect in custody in NoHo after chase
Naked man leads police on foot chase after abandoning stolen truck
New Mexico Greyhound crash: 8 killed, 3 kids among dozens injured
Presidents, pop stars join in epic farewell to Queen of Soul
Washington says goodbye to John McCain
24 arrested after months long investigation into MS-13 gang in CA
Aaron Donald signs $135 million deal with Rams
Show More
Police: 6-year-old made up story of being attacked by bullies
FDA warns against eating food prepared with liquid nitrogen
Remembering the Queen of Soul: Aretha Franklin's funeral in photos
VIDEO: Monster lizard roams around Florida neighborhood
Family of woman dragged in hit-run blame lack of street lights
More News