An investigation is underway at an East Los Angeles school, where a faculty member may be linked to lewd acts with a child, sheriff's officials said.The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department said its Special Victims Bureau is conducting an investigation into allegations concerning lewd or lascivious acts with a child involving a faculty member from Esteban Torres High School (East LA Renaissance Academy).The allegations consist of inappropriate conduct with a student in May and June 2018, according to a sheriff's department press release.No arrests have been made amid the ongoing investigation. Detectives do not believe there are additional victims.If you have any relevant information about this case, you're urged to contact the LASD's Special Victims Bureau at (877) 710-LASD (5273). You can also submit anonymous tips by calling Crime Stoppers at (800) 222-TIPS (8477).