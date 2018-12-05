LASD investigating shooting death of man found on street in Compton

By ABC7.com staff
COMPTON, Calif. (KABC) --
Detectives are investigating the shooting death of a 20-year-old man found lying in the street in Compton.

Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department deputies were called to the area of West Magnolia Court and Paulsen Avenue just before 4 a.m. on a report of a person down.

They found a 20-year-old man lying in the street with multiple gunshot wounds.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Deputies do not have a description of a possible suspect and no weapon was recovered at the scene. There is no indication now that the shooting was gang-related.

The investigation is continuing.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department at (323)890-5500 or provide an anonymous tip to Crime Stoppers at (800)222-8477.
