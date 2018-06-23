LASD investigating shooting death of man at family's campsite in Calabasas

EMBED </>More Videos

Los Angeles County sheriff's deputies are investigating the fatal shooting of a man who was camping with his family in Calabasas Friday.

By
CALABASAS, Calif. (KABC) --
Los Angeles County sheriff's deputies are investigating the fatal shooting of a man who was camping with his two young daughters and other family members in Calabasas Friday.

Authorities said they received a call about the shooting around 4:44 a.m. in Malibu Creek State Park. When deputies arrived at the campsite in the 1900 block of Las Virgenes Road, they found a man who had sustained a gunshot wound to his upper body.

Authorities said the man was pronounced dead at the scene, and that it appeared that the man had been camping with his family. According to investigators, he was shot in front of his 2 and 4-year-old daughters inside his tent.

The coroner identified the man as Tristian Beaudette, 35, of Irvine.

K-9s were brought out to the scene to comb the area for clues as the search for the suspect got underway Friday morning. Detectives had no information on a possible motive.

Investigators said no one else was injured and no suspect information was immediately available.

The park's 63 camp sites would be closed for a week, authorities said.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department's Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
crimehomicide investigationdeadly shootingCalabasasLos Angeles County
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Trabuco Canyon fire burns 4,000 acres, prompts evacuations
2 killed in suspected car-to-car shooting in Baldwin Village
Proposal planning companies latest trend in wedding industry
Mendocino Complex fires now largest in California's history
Cal Fire responds to President Trump's tweet
US-Mexico border wall may cost more, take longer than expected
Man accused of killing Long Beach fire captain dies
LAUSD Blue Ribbon safety panel wants fewer electronic searches
Show More
Glendale man arrested for alleged apartment rental scam
CSUN using app to get students to show up on campus
12 more women file lawsuit against USC, former gynecologist
Firefighters battling 35-acre wildfire in Temescal Valley
Man accused in San Francisco terror plot sentenced to 15 years
More News