Antelope Valley: Massive LASD raid seizes marijuana worth millions, allegedly linked to cartels

LANCASTER, Calif. (KABC) -- The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department and several other agencies on Tuesday launched a massive raid on illegal marijuana grows in the Lancaster area, seizing millions of dollars worth of pot at sites allegedly linked to drug cartels, authorities said.

Described as "the largest operation ever to take place in the history of LASD," the crackdown was also conducted by members of other local law enforcement departments and the Drug Enforcement Administration.

Sheriff Alex Villanueva told reporters at an afternoon news conference that more than two dozen search warrants had been served so far, and numerous other locations were being targeted.

"We're going to continue until there's not a single marijuana grow left standing here in the high desert,'' Villanueva said. "That is a tall order, but it needs to happen to basically put this to an end,'' Villanueva said. "Because we have legal marijuana grows in California. They're very small in number, they're very tightly regulated and they're being put out of business by the illegal grows.''

Villanueva said that in 2020, sheriff's detectives identified 150 illegal marijuana grows in the area, and the number increased this year to more than 500.

More than 400 personnel from various agencies were involved in the operation, authorities said.
