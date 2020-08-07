Gunman armed with assault rifle is shot, wounded deputies in San Gabriel Valley, authorities say

CITY OF INDUSTRY, Calif. (KABC) -- A man suspected in an attempted armed robbery was shot and hospitalized early Friday morning after a shootout with sheriff's deputies, a high-speed chase that ended in a crash, and a second deputy-involved shooting in the San Gabriel Valley, authorities said.The violent series of events began when deputies responded to 911 call reporting the attempted armed robbery at a CVS store in the 800 block of Hacienda Boulevard in La Puente, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.An arriving deputy put out a radio call noting that the suspect, armed with an assault rifle, was seen driving away in a black Honda Accord. Five minutes later, deputies spotted the man at a Shell gas station in the 1100 block of South Hacienda Boulevard in Hacienda Heights.The suspect exited his car armed with the firearm and, as authorities pulled up in their patrol car, "the suspect raised his raised his rifle and said, 'Get some,'" the Sheriff's Department said in a statement, "at which point a deputy-involved shooting occurred.According to investigators, the gunman then got back into his car, drove away from the scene and sped onto the westbound 60 Freeway. He exited the freeway at Crossroads Parkway, lost control of the vehicle and crashed, authorities said."A second deputy-involved shooting occurred after the suspect got out of his vehicle and slung his assault rifle towards the front of his chest," the news release said, adding that the armed man was struck several times by gunfire.The suspect was transported to a hospital in unknown condition, sheriff's officials said. He was not immediately identified.No deputies were injured in the incident.Anyone with information about the events that took place is urged to call the sheriff's Homicide Bureau at (323) 890-5500.