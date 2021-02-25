LASD motorcycle deputy killed in Lakewood crash, Sheriff Villanueva says

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7.com/video/embed/?pid=10365271" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> The Los Angeles County sheriff's deputy who was first on scene after Tiger Woods was involved in a serious crash described the golf star as "lucid and calm" even as he was trapped in the driver's seat of the mangled vehicle.

LAKEWOOD, Calif. (KABC) -- A Los Angeles County sheriff's motorcycle deputy has been killed in a traffic collision in Lakewood, Sheriff Alex Villanueva announced Thursday morning.In a tweet, Villanueva said he was "saddened" to share news of the fatal crash, which occurred near Del Amo and Paramount boulevards. The deputy's name was not immediately released.A spokesperson for the Los Angeles County Fire Department said firefighter-paramedics responded to the incident about 9 a.m."This is all the info I can share at this time," the sheriff said. "Please be patient as we gather facts. We will hold a news conference soon."