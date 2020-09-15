Sheriff's department searching for armed carjacking suspect in Lynwood

The LASD has dispatched a massive presence to a Lynwood neighborhood where an armed carjacking was reported.
By
LYNWOOD, Calif. (KABC) -- The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department has dispatched a massive presence to a Lynwood neighborhood where an armed carjacking was reported.

Sheriff's deputies have blocked off streets near the 3100 block of Carlin Avenue and evacuated people from the area.

The Special Enforcement Bureau was on scene along with the bomb squad and two sheriff's helicopters flying overhead.

The LASD would not say whether the massive response is related to the search for the gunman in Saturday's shooting of two deputies in Compton.

The department would only say it was searching for an armed carjacking suspect.

DEVELOPING: This story will be updated.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
lynwoodlos angeles countysearchlos angeles county sheriff's departmentmanhuntcarjacking
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Villanueva challenges LeBron James to match reward for Compton gunman
Bobcat Fire: Crews race to protect Mount Wilson Observatory
Louisville to pay $12M to Breonna Taylor's mom in settlement
Paul Rudd challenges young people to 'Mask Up' in new video
No, you can't pre-order a COVID-19 vaccine, warns BBB
GoFundMe page raises over $300K for wounded Compton deputies
Google Doodle honors Felicitas Mendez who fought school segregation in OC
Show More
'Ugly Photo List' scam targets your information
Man released after 19 years in prison, while maintaining his innocence
Azusa magic shop to close after 100 years
MGM Resorts adopts smoke-free policy for Vegas Strip casino
Sheriff Villanueva defends deputies' arrest of reporter
More TOP STORIES News