A Los Angeles County sheriff's deputy shot and wounded a man who then allegedly took a woman hostage early Thursday morning in the City of Industry, authorities said.The incident began about 3:20 a.m. when the deputy was on patrol and came upon the scene of a traffic collision, a spokesperson for the L.A. County Sheriff's Department said. A man and woman were arguing near the crashed car.When the man struck the woman, the spokesman said, the deputy moved to intervene. A struggle ensued, during which the man allegedly reached for the deputy's gun.The deputy drew the firearm and shot the man in the lower extremities, authorities said, after which the man fled into a nearby convenience store. Once inside, he briefly took a female employee hostage before he was taken into custody, the Sheriff's Department said.The suspect was transported to a hospital in unknown condition.