LAUSD receives $100,000 donation for relief program for families in need amid COVID-19

LOS ANGELES (CNS) -- A $100,000 donation from the Anthem Blue Cross Foundation will help provide meals and other necessities to families in need while Los Angeles Unified schools remain closed due to the coronavirus pandemic, district officials announced Monday.The donation to Los Angeles Students Most In Need, a charity established by LAUSD Superintendent Austin Beutner, will support the district's ongoing food-relief efforts that have already provided more than 73 million meals to students and families -- the largest food relief effort of its kind in the nation's history."Businesses and individuals have joined together to be part of this effort to help those in need,'' Beutner said. The need in the community is great and every contribution helps.''The $100,000 donation will provide meals and urgently needed household, baby supplies and recreational items to students and families while schools are closed."The COVID-19 pandemic has made it even more difficult for many Californians to safely access the food and other essential items they need to live healthy lives,'' said Anthem Blue Cross Regional Vice President and Director David Pryor. "We're committed to improving lives and communities by addressing some of the most pressing issues facing Californians today, and we are pleased to support the LA Students Most in Need program. Together, we are making a difference in the lives of these Los Angeles Unified students and families by helping them meet their urgent needs.''Individuals who would like to contribute to the cause can text NEED to 76278 or visit LAStudentsMostInNeed.org.