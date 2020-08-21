LA County elementary schools could soon apply for waiver to reopen

LOS ANGELES -- Los Angeles County officials say elementary schools might soon be able to apply for waivers to reopen for in-person instruction.
In order to do so, a county's case count must be below 200 for every 100,00 people for two weeks.
The Los Angeles Unified School District says it needs to have its internal testing and contact tracing program in place before students return.
LAUSD concludes its first week of the new school year with remote learning on Friday.
Meanwhile, the district is providing regular COVID-19 testing and contact tracing for school staff, students and their families.
The goal is to get students and staff back in the classroom sooner.
The initial testing will establish a baseline, and the first people to get tested will be staff members who are already back at schools, and their own children who are in L.A. Unified child care programs.
Over time, testing will expand to all staff and students.
