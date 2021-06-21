Arts & Entertainment

LAUSD to launch magnet school of film, TV production for students from underserved communities

By
LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Seeking "transformational change across the entertainment industry for students from underserved communities," the Los Angeles Unified School District on Monday announced a partnership with an array of Hollywood stars and industry leaders on a specialized high-school academy that will provide hands-on training in the hopes of creating a pathway to production jobs.

The Roybal School of Film and Television Production, which will be housed within the Edward R. Roybal Learning Center, is set to launch in Fall 2022 as a magnet school, the LAUSD said in a statement.

"This effort will help open the doors of opportunity for a diverse group of students from underserved communities," Superintendent Austin Beutner said.

"This groundbreaking program will help prepare students for good-paying jobs in the film and television industry by integrating practical industry experience and internships for students into the curriculum."

Among the Hollywood A-listers connected to the program will be George Clooney, Grant Heslov, Don Cheadle, Kerry Washington, Mindy Kaling, Nicole Avant and Eva Longoria, the district said.

Also joining forces with the LAUSD on the project will be Working Title Films founders Tim Bevan and Eric Fellner and Creative Artists Agency Co-Chairman Bryan Lourd.

According to the LAUSD's announcement, the new Roybal academy "will provide Los Angeles Unified teachers with access to renowned storytellers, along with industry professionals and experts, and support students with a robust academic education and practical training, establishing a clear pathway to good-paying jobs."

The inaugural program will feature a curriculum developed to meet the standards prescribed by the state of California and the University of California system, the LAUSD said. In addition, students will receive real-world experience through a dedicated internship initiative.

The new Roybal academy will start with ninth- and 10th-grade students, and include Grades 11 and 12 over the next two years, with potential to expand the pilot program to more schools throughout the Los Angeles area, the district said.
