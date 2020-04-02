LA teachers union raises concerns over 'unreasonable work expectations' for educators amid campus closure

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7.com/video/embed/?pid=6068986" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Gov. Gavin Newsom addressed California's response to COVID-19 in a press conference Wednesday.

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7.com/video/embed/?pid=6070900" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> California officials have issued new graduation guidelines as the state grapples with the coronavirus crisis.

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- As parents and students continue to adjust to the "new normal" of learning from home, the union representing teachers in Los Angeles is speaking about its concerns on what it's calling "unreasonable work expectations."In a Facebook video message on Thusday, UTLA President Alex Caputo-Pearl addressed several issues, which he alleges have made the workflow more difficult for teachers.He says teachers shouldn't be required to present "detailed planning" simply for the ego of a school or district administrator. Caputo-Pearl added that teachers shouldn't have to adhere to a fixed schedule or class-by-class bell schedule under these unique circumstances, which are set to extend through the end of the academic school year."We are not going to stand for ridiculous micro management, we are not going to stand for onerous directives, we are not gonna stand for time-wasting regimes that principals or local district personnel come up with," he said.When reached for comment, Los Angeles Unified School District officials told Eyewitness News they have no statement in response to those grievances.The allegations come ahead of a scheduled holiday, Cesar Chavez Day, on Friday and spring break, which begins on Monday for LAUSD students.