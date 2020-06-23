LAUSD board expected to discuss proposal to defund school police

The Board of Education will consider a variety of proposals regarding safety at schools. Among the items on the agenda is a resolution, which if enacted, would re-examine the role of the L.A. School Police Department.
The resolution could call on Los Angeles Unified Superintendent Austin Beutner to slash the school police department budget by 50% in the coming year, 75% the following year and by 90 % by the 2023-2024 school year.
That proposal by board member Monica Garcia is one of three motions up for discussion Tuesday. The other two proposals each call for a panel to study policing on campus.
During the meeting, Black Lives Matter-L.A. activists and supporters will hold a demonstration outside to demand the board reallocate the funds to other student-serving initiatives.
Last week, protesters outside LAUSD headquarters blocked the street as they rallied for change. Some teachers told ABC7 more resources like counselors, psychologists and educators are needed, not more cops.
RELATED: Los Angeles teachers union supports movement to eliminate LAUSD police
Beutner reiterated Monday that the issue is complex and requires consideration by a designated task force that he has appointed to report back to the board with its recommendations.
"Before one rushes to judgment on this issue, it is important to look carefully at the lived experience in schools in the communities we serve and remember school campuses must be safe for all members of the school community: students, staff and families,'' Beutner said. "Those looking for a simple answer will be disappointed because it doesn't exist.''
He reminded the public school police is not part of the LAPD or L.A. County Sheriff's Department.
"They're trained differently and their role is different," he said. "They've responded to over 100,00 calls last year, including threats of mass shootings and bombs in schools, and handled many robberies, sexual assaults, burglaries and other serious crimes."
Beutner has also said he would recommend the elimination of pepper spray and the use of carotid holds, or neck holds to control someone. He said choke holds have not occurred in recent memory, but considers the policy change to be symbolically important.
"Black students are disproportionately represented in arrests, yet they are also disproportionately the victims of crimes in schools,'' he said, although he did not share specific figures.
The board will meet at 9 a.m.
City News Service contributed to this report.