Lava has destroyed 600 homes on Hawaii's Big Island, mayor says

EMBED </>More Videos

Hawaii County Mayor Harry Kim said that approximately 600 homes on the Big Island have been destroyed by lava. (USGS)

By ABC7.com staff
HILO, Hawaii (KABC) --
Lava flow from the Kilaeua volcano has destroyed approximately 600 homes on the Big Island, Hawaii County Mayor Harry Kim said on Thursday.

The latest estimate of property losses came after Hawaii Governor David Ige signed a document that enables financial support from a state disaster relief fund.

People that have private property in the affected areas will still own their land, though it will need to be reassessed once the lava stops flowing.

There are homes still standing in several subdivisions that have been inundated by lava, but many homeowners are unable to get back to those properties because the lava has already cut them off.

The lava, which has covered more than 5,000 acres in this latest eruption that began on May 3, is very thick.

Scientists said that while the height of the lava varies depending on the source and local topography, much of the area is covered in 10 to 20 feet of molten rock.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
volcanonaturedisaster reliefdisasterHawaii
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
West Covina kickboxing coach arrested on suspicion of lewd acts with kids
Popular YouTuber identified in crash that killed mother, daughter
'Don't let your guard down,' federal officials tell Hawaii
Shooting in Altadena leaves one person wounded
2 killed in fiery tanker crash on 105 Freeway in Hawthorne
Food truck feeds drivers on 105 amid gridlock traffic after fiery crash
'Dodger Killer' Verlander dropped with $1M lunch bill in Beverly Hills
Elon Musk says Tesla will remain a public company
Show More
Japan's foreign minister says Japan House fosters good relationship with US
Japan House brings Japanese culture, innovation to Hollywood
Jonathan Gold tribute set for Sunday at LA City Hall
Hurricane Lane downgraded to tropical storm after torrential rains
'Restoring Tomorrow' focuses on LA temple with deep roots in Hollywood
More News