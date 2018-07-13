Another lawsuit was filed against former USC gynecologist Dr. George Tyndall over claims of sexual assault and harassment.It was filed by three former students of the university and alleges that Tyndall targeted Chinese students because they were "unaware of the typical standards" American gynecologists use. The complaint also claims USC covered up Tyndall's behavior.It is the latest lawsuit in a series of suits alleging dozens of complaints against Tyndall dating back decades.