3 former students file lawsuit against ex-USC gynecologist claiming he targeted Chinese women

Former USC gynecologist, Dr. George Tyndall, is shown in a file photo from the university. (KABC)

LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
Another lawsuit was filed against former USC gynecologist Dr. George Tyndall over claims of sexual assault and harassment.

It was filed by three former students of the university and alleges that Tyndall targeted Chinese students because they were "unaware of the typical standards" American gynecologists use. The complaint also claims USC covered up Tyndall's behavior.

It is the latest lawsuit in a series of suits alleging dozens of complaints against Tyndall dating back decades.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
sexual harassmentsexual assaultsexual misconductuscdoctorslawsuitcollege studentsLos AngelesLos Angeles County
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Trabuco Canyon fire burns 4,000 acres, prompts evacuations
Multiple fatalities confirmed in LA car-to-car shooting
US-Mexico border wall may cost more, take longer than expected
Glendale man arrested for alleged apartment rental scam
CSUN using app to get students to show up on campus
Mendocino Complex fires now largest in California's history
Cal Fire responds to President Trump's tweet
Man accused of killing Long Beach fire captain dies
Show More
12 more women file lawsuit against USC, former gynecologist
11 children rescued from New Mexico compound, 5 adults arrested
Man charged with vandalizing Trump star in Hollywood
Firefighters battling 35-acre wildfire in Temescal Valley
Man accused in San Francisco terror plot sentenced to 15 years
More News