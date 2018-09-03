EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7.com/video/embed/?pid=1769367" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> After an off-duty cop fired his gun during an altercation with teens, many took to the streets of Anaheim in protest.

A lawsuit was dropped against an off-duty Los Angeles police officer who fired his weapon during a confrontation with a group of teenagers in Anaheim.The incident was caught on video last year, showing Officer Kevin Ferguson arguing with teens who walked on his lawn and getting in a tussle with one. He then fired his gun.The family of a 13-year-old boy sued Ferguson as well as the LAPD and the city of Anaheim. A judge recently granted Anaheim's motion to dismiss wrongful arrest and multiple other claims.Last week, the family agreed to dismiss the federal suit and the officer agreed not to seek legal fees in the case.