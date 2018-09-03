Lawsuit dropped against off-duty LAPD officer who fired gun during scuffle with teens in Anaheim

Criminal charges will not be filed against an off-duty LAPD officer who fired his gun during a scuffle with a teen last year. (KABC)

ANAHEIM, Calif. (KABC) --
A lawsuit was dropped against an off-duty Los Angeles police officer who fired his weapon during a confrontation with a group of teenagers in Anaheim.

The incident was caught on video last year, showing Officer Kevin Ferguson arguing with teens who walked on his lawn and getting in a tussle with one. He then fired his gun.
EMBED More News Videos

After an off-duty cop fired his gun during an altercation with teens, many took to the streets of Anaheim in protest.



The family of a 13-year-old boy sued Ferguson as well as the LAPD and the city of Anaheim. A judge recently granted Anaheim's motion to dismiss wrongful arrest and multiple other claims.

Last week, the family agreed to dismiss the federal suit and the officer agreed not to seek legal fees in the case.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
off-duty officerlapdgunsteenagersfightcaught on videolawsuitAnaheimOrange CountyLos Angeles
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
No criminal charges filed for officer in 2017 confrontation with teens
Off-duty officer who fired gun during OC fight w/ teens named
Anaheim protesters clog streets, surround cars
Off-duty LAPD officer fires gun during struggle w/ teens in Anaheim
Top Stories
8 people shot, wounded at San Bernardino apartment complex
Body of CA woman recovered from Colorado River after boat crash
Fiery crash on 10 Fwy in West Covina forces lane closures
Oxnard officer shows off skateboarding skills with kids
Woman wins more than $2 million at Atlantic City casino
CA lawmakers approve bill to push back school start times
Co-workers discover they are actually father and son
'Jurassic Park' ride to close for good at Universal Studios
Show More
Man shot by sheriff's deputies at Del Mar racetrack
How to get free Chick-fil-A nuggets this month
2 dead after semi plunges off 60 Fwy in fiery South El Monte crash
Mollie Tibbetts' father: Don't distort her death to advance racist views
Research shows CTE risk from contact football for kids under 12
More News