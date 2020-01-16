LAX-bound plane makes emergency landing after flames appear to shoot from engine

NEWARK, New Jersey (KABC) -- A United Airlines flight headed to Los Angeles International Airport Wednesday night returned to New Jersey for an emergency landing due to a mechanical issue, the airline said.

A social media post from a passenger claimed the engine suffered a malfunction after the plane took off.

The posted appeared to show fire shooting from one of the engines. The woman who shot the video said it was minutes into the flight when she noticed the flames.

United Airlines say the plane suffered a mechanical issue and was forced to return to Newark.

The airline said the plane landed safely and passengers would be re-booked.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
new jerseylos angeleslos angeles countylos angeles international airportemergency landingairplane
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
5-year-old child shot in South LA, rushed to hospital
FAA investigating Delta flight crew after fuel dump near LAX
Georgia police officer recovering after getting struck by train
Santa Ana suing other OC cities over homeless crisis
'Jeopardy!' champs talk G.O.A.T. tourney, Trebek
Kobe Bryant, BodyArmor kick off Major League Soccer partnership
OC investigators searching for Lake Forest arsonist
Show More
LA County Sheriff's warrant clearance helps put some back on track
2 years of free tuition at Cal State universities if AB 1862 passes
Retail store Active Ride Shop to close for good
Family frantically searching for missing Garden Grove couple
Baby Yoda coming to a Build-A-Bear near you
More TOP STORIES News