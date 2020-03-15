Coronavirus

LAX police officer tests positive for COVID-19

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A police officer for Los Angeles International Airport tested positive for COVID-19 this weekend, officials said.

The latest coronavirus case in Los Angeles County was confirmed in a statement released Saturday night.

RELATED: Coronavirus map: Here's where COVID-19 has spread in the United States

LAX officials say they are in contact with Los Angeles County Public Health. They're in the process of identifying any other officers or employees who may have had close contact with the police officer.

LAX says they're awaiting word from county health officials on whether anyone needs to self-quarantine or be tested for the virus.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesslos angelesoutbreakcoronaviruslos angeles international airportvirus
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
16 new coronavirus cases confirmed in Los Angeles County
Coronavirus map: Here's where COVID-19 has spread in the US
CORONAVIRUS
Reopening CA: Here's what we know and what comes next
COVID-19: Governor announces expansion of worker's compensation
San Bernardino County preparing for some businesses to reopen
OC barbershop owners reopen, saying they had to save the business
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Some LA County COVID restrictions to be lifted Friday
Newport Beach gets approval to reopen beaches with modifications
Doctors answer your coronavirus questions during ABC7's virtual town hall
OC barbershop owners reopen, saying they had to save the business
Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg discharged from hospital, is 'doing well'
Reopening CA: Here's what we know and what comes next
Court upholds California ban on church services in pandemic
Show More
San Bernardino County preparing for some businesses to reopen
COVID-19: Governor announces expansion of worker's compensation
COVID-19: LA County officials report 55 new deaths, 851 new cases
Security company Allied Universal hiring 500 workers in LA County
COVID-19 treatment: SoCal doctor discusses remdesivir, plasma, herd immunity
More TOP STORIES News