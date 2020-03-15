LAX police officer tests positive for COVID-19

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A police officer for Los Angeles International Airport tested positive for COVID-19 this weekend, officials said.
The latest coronavirus case in Los Angeles County was confirmed in a statement released Saturday night.
LAX officials say they are in contact with Los Angeles County Public Health. They're in the process of identifying any other officers or employees who may have had close contact with the police officer.
LAX says they're awaiting word from county health officials on whether anyone needs to self-quarantine or be tested for the virus.
