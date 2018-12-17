Delta plane clips another at LAX, causing flight delays

EMBED </>More Videos

Some Delta flights were delayed Monday after one plane clipped another at LAX.

LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
Some Delta flights were delayed Monday morning after one plane clipped another at Los Angeles International Airport.

A 737 bound for Salt Lake City was backing away from the gate around 7 a.m. when its right winglet clipped the left wing of a parked plane.

That second aircraft, a 757, was boarding at the time before heading out to Atlanta.

Delta flight 696 for Atlanta was delayed two hours.

Delta flight 2377 for Salt Lake City was delayed about nine hours, while passengers were placed on other flights where possible.

There were no reports of any injuries and maintenance teams were evaluating the aircraft.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
deltalos angeles international airportplane accidentairlineairline industryLos Angeles
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Dangerous surf: 8-12 foot swells pound SoCal coast
SoCal sees light rain, cold temps, high surf Monday
Mom killed in crash with 19-year-old who was allegedly drunk
10 suspects sought after Beverly Grove pop-up store ransacked
Deer poacher ordered to repeatedly watch 'Bambi'
Teen vaping doubles as other drug, alcohol use falls
Woman in her 20s killed in Woodland Hills crash
Young couple killed after car crashes into Hyde Park building
Show More
Water main break in Beverly Hills shuts down stretch of Sunset Boulevard
US conducts 6 airstrikes against Somalia extremists, 62 dead
Thousand Oaks victims memorial relocated due to safety concerns
Patient steals ambulance, goes on bizarre chase in IE
Holiday tip guide: Expert explains how to tip for a healthy budget
More News