Some Delta flights were delayed Monday morning after one plane clipped another at Los Angeles International Airport.A 737 bound for Salt Lake City was backing away from the gate around 7 a.m. when its right winglet clipped the left wing of a parked plane.That second aircraft, a 757, was boarding at the time before heading out to Atlanta.Delta flight 696 for Atlanta was delayed two hours.Delta flight 2377 for Salt Lake City was delayed about nine hours, while passengers were placed on other flights where possible.There were no reports of any injuries and maintenance teams were evaluating the aircraft.