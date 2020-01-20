1 detained after disturbance causes panic at LAX

By ABC7.com staff
LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- One person was taken into custody after a disturbance at Los Angeles International Airport caused a brief panic among some travelers, officials say.

The person who was detained did not have a weapon and no flights were delayed, according to airport officials.

But during the incident, some people reported the man was jogging through the terminal and shouting about someone else having a gun.



Some travelers sought to hide or shelter in place during the incident until it was cleared up and police had the man in custody.

Some travelers sheltered in place after a false report of a man with a gun caused a brief panic at LAX.

Some travelers sheltered in place after a false report of a man with a gun caused a brief panic at LAX.

Pablo Iniguez



Airport police tweeted: "#LAXPD officers responded to a trespassing call at Terminal 6. One subject is in custody and no weapon was found."



One person was hurt in the incident.
