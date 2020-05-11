Travel

LAX, Metro starting new requirements for face masks

New requirements for wearing face masks in Los Angeles take effect Monday at LAX and on local public transit.
By ABC7.com staff
LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- New requirements for wearing face masks in Los Angeles take effect Monday at LAX and on local public transit.

Los Angeles International Airport is now requiring travelers to wear face covering to help keep fellow passengers and crew safe and limit the spread of the coronavirus.

The airport says the face coverings can be bandanas, scarves, T-shirts, or other fabric materials held in place.

Also starting Monday, a number of airlines will make face coverings mandatory on flights, including on Spirit, American, Southwest and Alaska Airlines.

In addition, travelers on buses and trains in Los Angeles will also have to wear face coverings. Los Angeles city's DASH, Commuter Express and Cityride buses are all implementing the requirements, as well as the regional Metro system.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
travellos angeles countylos angelesmetropublic transportationlos angeles international airport
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
New guidelines for face coverings while traveling to go into effect
DOJ investigation into Ahmaud Arbery case requested by Georgia AG
LA's Flower Mall reopens for Mother's Day
4.5 magnitude quake rattles eastern San Diego County
Seal Beach to begin limited reopening Monday
Over 1,000 gather in OC to renew call for CA's reopening
SoCal losing billions in tourist spending during pandemic
Show More
Coronavirus may spread less in summer, but expert urges caution
Worker dies after equipment collapse at LAX construction site
Newsom hints Phase 3 of reopening CA is closer than we thought
Pasadena officials: COVID-19 cluster traced to birthday party
Many nonessential businesses reopen in LA County
More TOP STORIES News