Travel

Metro to explore proposal to eliminate fares for all bus, train riders, LA County officials announce

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A new Metropolitan Transportation Authority exploratory task force will begin working next week on a proposal to eliminate fares for all riders on Metro buses and trains, Los Angeles County officials announced Thursday.

In a statement, Metro said the group will deliver a plan to the agency's CEO and board of directors by the end of the year as part of the Fareless System Initiative. The proposal is expected to include possible funding scenarios and sources.

No other large transit system in the world has gone entirely fareless, according to Metro.

"LA Metro has a moral obligation to pursue a fareless system and help our region recover from both a once-in-a-lifetime pandemic and the devastating affects of the lack of affordability in the region," Metro CEO Phil Washington said. "Fare-free transit will help essential workers, moms and dads, students, seniors and riders with disabilities."

DEVELOPING: More details will be added to this report as they become available.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
travellos angeles countylos angelesmetropublic transportationbussubway
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
56 arrested in crimes during George Floyd protests in LA
Protesters, police face off in downtown Los Angeles
NBA players decide to resume, but games postponed in 4 sports
Video shows LAPD mow down protester who had hands up
This $5 rapid test is a potential game-changer in COVID-19 testing
Disney World guest accused of threatening guard over masks
Fallen Marine's body is escorted home to Corona
Show More
Family files claim after man killed by Pasadena police officer
Virtual kidnapping scam lands Long Beach babysitter in hospital
Laura weakens to Tropical Storm with 70 mph winds
Vin Scully to auction items from 67-year career
First Amazon Fresh store opens in Woodland Hills
More TOP STORIES News