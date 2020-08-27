Metro to explore proposal to eliminate fares for all bus, train riders, LA County officials announce

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A new Metropolitan Transportation Authority exploratory task force will begin working next week on a proposal to eliminate fares for all riders on Metro buses and trains, Los Angeles County officials announced Thursday.In a statement, Metro said the group will deliver a plan to the agency's CEO and board of directors by the end of the year as part of the Fareless System Initiative. The proposal is expected to include possible funding scenarios and sources.No other large transit system in the world has gone entirely fareless, according to Metro."LA Metro has a moral obligation to pursue a fareless system and help our region recover from both a once-in-a-lifetime pandemic and the devastating affects of the lack of affordability in the region," Metro CEO Phil Washington said. "Fare-free transit will help essential workers, moms and dads, students, seniors and riders with disabilities."