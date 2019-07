#BREAKING: Toy gun prompts school lockdown at @LBCityCollege PCC Campus. The threat has been cleared. — Rachel Jordan (@abc7rachel) May 1, 2019

LONG BEACH, Calif. (KABC) -- A swarm of police descended on Long Beach City College's Pacific Coast Campus on Wednesday morning after a report of a man with a gun that turned out to involve a fake firearm.The college sent out an alert shortly after 10:30 a.m. urging students and staff to shelter in place.Multiple police vehicles responded to the campus at 1305 Pacific Coast Highway in Long Beach.The Long Beach Police Department later confirmed the incident was sparked by a toy gun that a witness apparently mistook for an actual firearm.