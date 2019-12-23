Long Beach police release bodycam video of fatal officer-involved shooting at Bottoms Up sports bar

LONG BEACH, Calif. (KABC) -- Long Beach police released bodycam video of a fatal officer-involved shooting at a sports bar that left two people dead, including a murder suspect.The video from Oct. 23 shows the moment an officer shot from outside Bottoms Up sports bar after the suspect shot twice from inside.According to a news release from LBPD, the officer responded to the 1700 block of East Artesia Boulevard at about 12:20 a.m. after he was told of a shooting inside the business.Police say when the officer approached the bar, he heard shots being fired and shot his weapon after seeing the armed suspect.Video from the officer's bodycam shows him firing at the suspect, while surveillance video from inside the bar shows the armed suspect.SWAT officers responded and found the gunman unresponsive on the ground still holding the firearm after the shooting, police said.The suspect, 48-year-old Delfon Kinney, is accused of fatally shooting an employee at the bar and wounding another before he was shot by police.Other patrons locked themselves inside a storeroom during the shooting, police said.No officers were injured in the shooting. LBPD said other patrons reported minor injuries from fleeing the scene.Police say they still don't have a motive for the shooting.