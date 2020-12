LeBron James signs 2-year, $85 million extension with Los Angeles Lakers, ESPN reports

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James has agreed to a two-year contract extension that's worth $85 million, ESPN reported Wednesday.His extension runs through the 2022-23 season, which will give him 20 seasons in the NBA.The deal follows a season in which James, who turns 36 later this month, helped lead the Lakers to a championship title, earning him the 2020 NBA Finals MVP title. According to ESPN , James is the first player in NBA history to win that award with three franchises.The Lakers are still working to re-sign their other superstar, Anthony Davis.