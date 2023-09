It starts in Jim Thorpe, PA and takes passengers on a 70-minute round-trip ride.

Take a ride on the Lehigh Gorge Scenic Railway

JIM THORPE, Pa. -- The Lehigh Gorge Scenic Railway starts in Jim Thorpe, Pennsylvania, and takes passengers on a 70-minute round-trip ride through Lehigh Gorge State Park.

Go for a ride with Localish as we check out this wonder of the mountains.