Lennox store owner shot to death; killer at large

EMBED </>More Videos

The shooting occurred Monday afternoon at the business, located off Inglewood Avenue and 104th Street in Lennox.

By
SOUTH LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
A woman working at a flower and party supply store in Lennox was fatally shot, and Los Angeles County sheriff's officials are searching for her killer.

The shooting occurred Monday afternoon at the business, located off Inglewood Avenue and 104th Street.

Responding deputies found the 57-year-old woman shot in the torso. She later died at the hospital.

Family members identified the victim as Maria Ventura. They said she had sold flowers in the area for over 20 years and had opened up her own shop just a few months ago.

They described Ventura as a dedicated mother and grandmother.

Detectives said the suspect, believed to be a man in his 30s, fled on foot northbound on Inglewood Avenue. There was no word on a possible motive.

If you have any relevant information about this incident, you're urged to contact the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department's Homicide Bureau at (323) 890-5500. You can also submit anonymous tips by calling Crime Stoppers at (800) 222-TIPS (8477).
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
fatal shootingdeadly shootinglos angeles county sheriff's departmentshootingwoman shotwoman killedsearchLennoxSouth Los AngelesLos Angeles CountyLos Angeles
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Holy Fire: Suspect arrested in connection to blaze
Holy Fire burns 4,129 acres near Trabuco Canyon; 5 percent contained
Man at New Mexico compound trained kids for school shootings
Man accused of sexually assaulting children in Sylmar
Man found dead near business in Hawthorne
LA drug raid: 22 arrested in cartel-connected smuggling operation
USC president officially steps down amid ongoing scandals
Aliso Canyon gas leak: $119.5M settlement announced
Show More
Rob McMillan takes walk down memory lane in Rancho Cucamonga
VIDEO: Suspect arrested after wild chase in South LA
'I warned him': Grandma shoots partially-exposed man trying to get into her home
Photos from the wildfires across California
Cows corner fleeing suspect in Florida field
More News