Lennox store owner shot to death; killer at large

A woman working at a flower and party supply store in Lennox was fatally shot, and Los Angeles County sheriff's officials are searching for her killer.The shooting occurred Monday afternoon at the business, located off Inglewood Avenue and 104th Street.Responding deputies found the 57-year-old woman shot in the torso. She later died at the hospital.Family members identified the victim as Maria Ventura. They said she had sold flowers in the area for over 20 years and had opened up her own shop just a few months ago.They described Ventura as a dedicated mother and grandmother.Detectives said the suspect, believed to be a man in his 30s, fled on foot northbound on Inglewood Avenue. There was no word on a possible motive.If you have any relevant information about this incident, you're urged to contact the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department's Homicide Bureau at (323) 890-5500. You can also submit anonymous tips by calling Crime Stoppers at (800) 222-TIPS (8477).