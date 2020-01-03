3 boys, 2 men arrested for attempted robbery during LetGo app transaction in Garden Grove

By ABC7.com staff
GARDEN GROVE, Calif. (KABC) -- Three boys and two men were arrested in Orange County on Thursday evening on suspicion of attempting to rob a man and a boy who were trying to buy a cellphone that was offered for sale on the website LetGo, authorities said.

In a statement, Garden Grove police said officers responded shortly after 7 p.m. to a report of an attempted robbery in the 13400 block of Euclid Street.

The victims had met two of the five suspects, and during the exchange both suspects brandished guns and demanded money, said Sgt. Mark Lord, a police spokesman.

The victims ran into a nearby business, the sergeant said, adding that one of them told investigators that he heard gunshots.

According to Lord, the suspects fled the scene on foot but their vehicle was identified. Shortly after the incident it was spotted in the 1700 block of Caroleen Lane in Anaheim.

Anaheim police officers assisted in what Lord described as "a high-risk vehicle stop." The five suspects, all Riverside residents, were taken into custody on suspicion of conspiracy to commit robbery.

Two replica airsoft firearms were recovered from inside the vehicle, the police said.

"During the investigation it was determined the suspects were involved in a robbery the previous day in Anaheim," the news release said. Their identities and ages were not publicly disclosed.

LetGo, a website and app, touts itself as "the best place to buy and sell used electronics, furniture, cars, movies, books, fashion, real estate and services." The site recommends conducting transactions in public places "like coffee shops and bank lobbies."
