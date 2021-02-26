Society

LGBTQ activist and feminist pioneer Ivy Bottini dies at 94

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- LGBTQ activist and feminist pioneer Ivy Bottini is being remembered for her trailblazing efforts, and a champion for LGBTQ rights. She has died at the age of 94.

Bottini lived in West Hollywood for 22 years, but was in the greater Los Angeles area for over 40 years. She moved to Florida in 2019 to be near her daughter.

Bottini co-founded the New York chapter of the National Organization for Women, and served as its President. In Los Angeles, she was a co-founder of Aids Project Los Angeles.

The Los Angeles LGBT center is remembering Bottini saying "Ivy never hesitated to express her opinion and never ceased her efforts to make the world a better place. Rest in peace Ivy."
