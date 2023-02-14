It's Liam Neeson's turn to take on the role of classic private eye in 'Marlowe'

HOLLYWOOD -- It's Liam Neeson's turn take on the role of private eye Philip Marlowe. In "Marlowe," Neeson takes on the role of that down on his luck detective, a popular character in fiction created by author Raymond Chandler. This is a noir crime thriller set in late 1930s Los Angeles. Neeson says this is a character he'd re-visit in a minute.

"I would love to. Yeah, I would really love to," said Neeson. "There was always shadowy atmosphere, seedy characters, old philosophy, cynicism as thick as smoke. It was just--he'd created these worlds that--that, you know, you just wanted to be subsumed by. At least I did!"

Neeson, an avid reader, only discovered Chandler's novels when he got the offer to do this movie. Now he's read all of his books! And he's a fan of the style and the stories.

"Because you think, 'Oh, it's that guy. I've seen him in this movie. I've seen her and is she the baddie? Or maybe it's this guy,' you know? You're right. It keeps you on your toes," said Neeson.

Neeson says he became a fan of mysteries at a young age.

"You know something? Because it was on the school syllabus when I was 15, I think, it was 'Jane Eyre,' Charlotte Bronte. Strange woman up in the attic. This mysterious woman. I think that's where it started with me of really, really enjoying mystery novels."

"Marlowe" is rated "R." It will be in theatres February 15.