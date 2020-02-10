Police to mount license-plate reading cameras at intersections in Ontario

ONTARIO, Calif. (KABC) -- Ontario police will soon operate automated license-plate reading cameras to help catch criminals and recover stolen vehicles.The Ontario Police Department plans to mount cameras at heavily trafficked intersections, streets, and near the 10, 60 and 15 freeways.The cameras will instantaneously read and store license plate numbers and include the make, model and color of the car.The Ontario City Council approved the purchase of 24 cameras last week.