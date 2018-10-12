WEATHER

Lightning lights up SoCal skies; residents urged to seek shelter

EMBED </>More Videos

Lightning streaked across the skies around the Los Angeles area Friday night, creating a spectacular - but dangerous - light show just off the coast.

LOS ANGELES --
Lightning streaked across the skies around the Los Angeles area Friday night, creating a spectacular - but dangerous - light show just off the coast.

The National Weather Service and local fire agencies were urging people to stay inside and seek shelter, noting that lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm.

"When thunder roars, stay indoors," the Los Angeles County Fire Department tweeted.



AIR7HD caught footage of multiple lightning bolts coming down just off the coast in the Rancho Palos Verdes-San Pedro area.

Witnesses reported seeing similar displays from Orange County to Hollywood, accompanied in some areas by light rain.

Radar images show a cluster of moisture hanging just off the shore between Avalon and Dana Point Friday night.

The forecast calls for more rain and cool temperatures around SoCal on Saturday.

RELATED: Full weather forecast for Southern California
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
weather
WEATHER
Hurricane Michael's death toll rises to at least 13
Hurricane Michael: Remembering the victims
Southern California weather forecast Friday
Hurricane Michael: Florida Panhandle hit with 'Unimaginable destruction'
More Weather
Top Stories
Remains of 3 people found at burned Littlerock home, officials say
Uber, Lyft to offer free or discounted rides during Election Day
Student with autism bullied at Lancaster school
2 detained as firefighters battle 50-acre fire north of CSU San Bernardino
Safety group wants Hyundai, Kia to recall 2.9M vehicles
Halloween events in Southern California
Beverly Hills students ask Trump to stop Purple Line
Fake Uber driver who raped women in WeHo sentenced to 8 years
Show More
Crossing guard hit by vehicle after pushing pedestrian to safety
Costa Mesa man, 18, accused of exposing genitals to 2 victims
In-N-Out on the East Coast? Not in my lifetime, chain's president says
Chase suspect arrested after crash into Jack in the Box in OC
Salt and Straw opens in Downtown Disney with exclusive flavors
More News