Lin-Manuel Miranda to skip Oscars after wife tests positive for COVID

He is going for an EGOT at this year's awards.
By Mark Osborne and Ivan Pereira, GMA
'Encanto' enchants audiences with love, music, magic

Lin-Manuel Miranda is skipping the Oscars after his wife tested positive for COVID-19. Miranda said he has tested negative.



The director, writer and musician is in pursuit of an EGOT -- an Emmy, Grammy, Oscar and Tony -- at Sunday's awards ceremony.

Miranda, 42, is nominated for best song for the musical number "Dos Oruguitas" from the Disney animated movie "Encanto." Miranda already has two Emmys Awards, three Grammy Awards and three Tony Awards.

Only 16 people have won all four awards, including names such as Audrey Hepburn, Whoopi Goldberg, Andrew Lloyd Webber and John Legend.

This is his second Oscar nomination; he was previously nominated in the best original song category for "How Far I'll Go" from the Disney movie "Moana" in 2016.

Miranda made his directorial debut last year with the musical "Tick, Tick...Boom!" The movie scored two nominations: Andrew Garfield for best actor and Myron Kerstein and Andrew Weisblum for best editing.

Fans and colleagues sent their best wishes to Miranda on social media, ABC News reported.

"Can we postpone the Oscars like.. two weeks?" "Encanto" co-director and co-writer Jared Bush tweeted.

Miranda has had success on the Broadway stage with his Tony Award-winning musicals "In the Heights" and "Hamilton." The former was adapted into a film that was released last summer.

Miranda was vaccinated against the virus and took part in public campaigns to encourage people to get their shots.
