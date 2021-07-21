Knife-wielding man shot by LAPD near senior living facility in Lincoln Heights

LINCOLN HEIGHTS (KABC) -- A man armed with a knife was shot by Los Angeles police following a confrontation with officers in Lincoln Heights, authorities said Wednesday.

Officers responded to a radio call around 10:40 p.m. Tuesday at 330 W. Avenue 26 and found the knife-wielding man, a Los Angeles Police Department spokesperson told City News Service. The incident happened near a senior living facility.

After the man confronted the officers, at least one officer fired and wounded the suspect, the spokesperson said.

The man was taken to a hospital, where he was listed in stable condition.

No other details, including the description of the suspect, were immediately released.

No officers were injured, according to authorities.



DEVELOPING: This report will be updated as more information becomes available.

City News Service contributed to this report.
