Knife-wielding man shot by LAPD near senior living facility in Lincoln Heights

Officers responded to a radio call around 10:40 p.m. Tuesday at 330 W. Avenue 26 and found the knife-wielding man, a Los Angeles Police Department spokesperson told City News Service. The incident happened near a senior living facility.
After the man confronted the officers, at least one officer fired and wounded the suspect, the spokesperson said.
The man was taken to a hospital, where he was listed in stable condition.
No other details, including the description of the suspect, were immediately released.
No officers were injured, according to authorities.
DEVELOPING: This report will be updated as more information becomes available.
City News Service contributed to this report.