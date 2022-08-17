Death of actress Lindsey Pearlman ruled a suicide, coroner says

The body of actress Lindsey Pearlman was found in a car in Los Angeles in February and her death has now been ruled a suicide.

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Actress Lindsey Pearlman's death has officially been ruled a suicide caused by sodium nitrite toxicity.

The 43-year-old was found dead inside a vehicle near Runyon Canyon in February, after family members reported her missing.

Pearlman's television credits include "General Hospital," "Empire," "American Housewife" and "Sneaky Pete."

If you or someone you know is struggling with suicidal thoughts or mental health matters, please call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 800-273-8255 (or 988 beginning July 16, 2022) to connect with a trained counselor or visit the NSPL site.