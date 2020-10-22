VENTURA, Calif. (KABC) -- Equipment failure on an electrical transmission line owned and operated by So-Cal Edison sparked the massive Easy Fire, Ventura County Fire Department investigators announced.
The wildfire burned 1,860 acres and at one point threatened the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library in Simi Valley.
Three firefighters were injured while battling the Easy Fire, which damaged two structures.
Easy Fire: Line equipment failure caused blaze that burned 1,860 acres in Ventura County
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News