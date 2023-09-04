WATCH LIVE

Fan rushes field to hug Lionel Messi during LAFC vs. Inter Miami matchup

Monday, September 4, 2023 6:33PM
LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Things got a little "Messi" during Sunday night's match between LAFC and Inter Miami.

Video captured the moment a Barcelona fan rushed the field to get close to soccer superstar Lionel Messi but was dragged away.

Sports Illustrated reports Messi's personal bodyguard jumped into action during the second half of the match.

The report also praised LAFC defender Aaron Long (No. 33) for being willing to step in front of Messi and slow the fan down. The fan was able to touch Messi before he was pulled away and taken by three members of BMO Stadium security.

Miami landed a 3-1 road victory over LAFC.

Despite the loss, Los Angeles remains in third place in the MLS Western Conference. Their next game is set for Saturday in Portland.

