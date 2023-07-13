Lisa Marie Presley died from small bowel obstruction, medical examiner finds

Lisa Marie Presley - the only child of Elvis Presley - died Thursday at age 54.

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Lisa Marie Presley died due to a small bowel obstruction, an official medical examiner's report has found.

This video is from a previous report.



The only daughter of rock star Elvis Presley died back in January after suffering what appeared to be cardiac arrest in her Calabasas home. At the time, the Los Angeles County Coroner deferred on a cause of death.

Lisa Marie Presley's cause of death is officially from "sequelae of small bowel obstruction." It is unclear what caused the obstruction, but the condition causes the blockage of a person's bowel movements.

Lisa Marie Presley was buried at Graceland in Memphis, Tennessee after a ceremony honoring her life and legacy. She died just days after appearing on the red carpet for the Golden Globes, and just ahead of the Oscars, where "Elivs," a biopic about her father's life, was nominated.

Lisa Marie Presley was 54 years old.