Little Mountain fire: 9 San Bernardino homes damaged as containment reaches 80 percent

SAN BERNARDINO, Calif. (KABC) -- Officials say the wind-driven fire that scorched at least nine homes and 17 acres in the Little Mountain area was 80 percent contained as of Tuesday morning.
Several residents were evacuated after high winds fueled the vegetation fire near West 39th and North Severance streets around 5 p.m. Monday., according to the San Bernardino County Fire Department.
Footage from AIR7HD showed trees and smoke blowing sideways as the blaze burned.
One firefighter sustained moderated injuries and was treated at a local hospital. A family of four suffered smoke inhalation and minor burns after getting caught by the fire as they evacuated. Several residents were rescued as flames raced up the mountain.
Southern California Edison, which had warned of possible safety outages at any time, announced Monday evening that none would take place in the next 48 hours but warned that it was monitoring the weather.
Earlier in the day, firefighters beat back a rapidly growing blaze that raced up canyon walls toward multimillion-dollar ocean-view homes on a coastal ridge of Pacific Palisades.
An investigation continues into what sparked the blaze.
The Associated Press contributed to this story.
