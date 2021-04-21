Derek Chauvin verdict: Jury finds ex-cop guilty of murder, manslaughter in George Floyd's death

<iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7.com/video/embed/?pid=10456656" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe>

Opening statements in former officer's trial in George Floyd's death: WATCH (1 of 7)

Officer Derek Chauvin "had to know" he was squeezing the life out of George Floyd as the Black man cried out over and over that he couldn't breathe and finally fell silent, a prosecutor told jurors Monday as closing arguments began at Chauvin's murder trial.