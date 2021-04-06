Springs Fire: Blaze erupts in Angeles National Forest

EMBED <>More Videos

Crews battle brush fire in Angeles National Forest

ANGELES NATIONAL FOREST (KABC) -- A brush fire erupted in the Angeles National Forest, prompting a large response from firefighters Monday afternoon.

The fire was burning in thick fuel near Big Pines Highway and Big Rock Creek Road and was estimated to have burned more than 50 acres amid gusty winds.

Thick white smoke covered the area as firefighters worked to prevent it from threatening structures. Officials said the blaze was moving east toward Wrightwood, and engines were working on structure protection at the base of the fire.



The blaze has been dubbed the Springs Fire. Several Cal Fire tankers were called in to tackle the blaze.

There were no immediate reports of injuries.

DEVELOPING: We will add more details to this report as they become available.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
los angeles countybrush fire
Copyright © 2021 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Riverside County opens vaccine eligibility to age 16+ Tuesday
Long Beach Convention Center expected to house migrant children
OC man charged with throwing rocks at Asian woman, child in car
Multiple illegal weapons found in OC man's home after threats
More Californians are moving to Texas, researchers say
No quarantine required for vaccinated travelers in LA County
Earthquake swarm, including 4.0 magnitude temblor, strikes near Lennox
Show More
Future of Santa Monica-Malibu Unified School District in question
Kids now playing 'huge role' in spread of COVID-19 variant, expert says
Roof repair underway at historic San Gabriel Mission after massive fire
MLB team fills stands with fans who accept 'calculated risk'
LA County is now in the orange tier - what has changed?
More TOP STORIES News