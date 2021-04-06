Springs Fire: Blaze erupts in Angeles National Forest

Alert: ANF Firefighters & mult aircraft are responding to #SpringsFire, vic Big Pines Hwy & Big Rock Creek Rd. IC reports brush fire currently at 15-20 acres in medium-to heavy-fuels, backed by gusty winds, 20-30 mph. Fire moving east. Poss. structures threatened. pic.twitter.com/YONa018scA — Angeles National Forest (@Angeles_NF) April 5, 2021

ANGELES NATIONAL FOREST (KABC) -- A brush fire erupted in the Angeles National Forest, prompting a large response from firefighters Monday afternoon.The fire was burning in thick fuel near Big Pines Highway and Big Rock Creek Road and was estimated to have burned more than 50 acres amid gusty winds.Thick white smoke covered the area as firefighters worked to prevent it from threatening structures. Officials said the blaze was moving east toward Wrightwood, and engines were working on structure protection at the base of the fire.The blaze has been dubbed the Springs Fire. Several Cal Fire tankers were called in to tackle the blaze.There were no immediate reports of injuries.