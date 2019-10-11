Saddleridge Fire: Wind-driven brush fire explodes to 1,600 acres, forces evacuation of nearly 2K homes: WATCH LIVE

The wind-driven fire, deemed the Saddleridge Fire, broke out shortly before 10 p.m. near the westbound 210 Freeway near Yarnell Street, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department. The blaze was 0% contained by early Friday morning.
The freeway was shut down in both directions between the 5 and 118 freeways, according to the California Highway Patrol.
A separate spot fire broke out after strong winds in the area picked up some embers that traveled a few miles and ignited on the westside of the 5 Freeway near Granada Hills. Those flames rapidly erupted to at least 30 acres, west of Balboa Boulevard and San Fernando Road.
Some commercial structures were destroyed, according to LAFD's Margaret Stewart. Homes were seen consumed by flames but an exact number of destroyed homes was not immediately available.
#SaddleridgeFire: Two homes on fire along Celtic and Laughton — a few of us are knocking on doors because some people came running up the street asking what was happening. It’s 1am and people are sleeping. No fire department crews in this area @ABC7 pic.twitter.com/JLYVkuifxA— Veronica Miracle (@ABC7Veronica) October 11, 2019
Mandatory evacuation orders were in effect for about 1,900 homes in the following areas:
- The Oakridge Estates community north of the 210 Freeway.
- West of Balboa Boulevard, North of Sesnon Boulevard to the Ventura County border with Mason Avenue as the current western border.
See LAFD's evacuation map here.
Residents in all areas south of Sesnon Boulevard to the 118 Freeway were under evacuation warnings.
Evacuation centers for residents and small pets were set up at Sylmar Recreation Center. Evacuated large animals were being directed toward Hansen Dam.
The Los Angeles Police Department, which initiated a citywide tactical alert in response to the fire, was urging the public to be prepared to evacuate as the Saddleridge Fire quickly moved west toward the northern portions of Granada Hills, Porter Ranch and Chatsworth.
The #SaddleridgeFire fire is rapidly moving west towards the northern portions of Granada Hills, Porter Ranch and Chatsworth, in the vicinity of the 118 freeway. Be prepared and ready to evacuate if given the order.— LAPD HQ (@LAPDHQ) October 11, 2019
Over 300 personnel were on scene battling the blaze, deemed a "Major Emergency" incident by LAFD, the highest classification there is for a fire emergency. Los Angeles and Kern county crews were in unified command for the incident.
The Los Angeles Department of Water and Power shut down power along major transmission lines and rerouted the power source to avoid any outages. Still, about 2,500 LADWP customers were without power in Sylmar and Granada Hills with an unknown time for restoration.
DEVELOPING: This story will be updated as more information becomes available.