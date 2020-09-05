El Dorado fire erupts near Yucaipa, explodes to 400 acres amid 'dangerous rate of spread'; evacuations ordered: WATCH LIVE

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7.com/video/embed/?pid=5343665" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> AccuWeather explains how heat waves form.

#ElDoradoFire update The fire is now 400 acres, moderate to dangerous rate of spread. Oak Glen residents are under Evacuation Order. @SanBernardinoNF @sbcountysheriff @YucaipaPD — CAL FIRE BDU (@CALFIREBDU) September 5, 2020

YUCAIPA, Calif. (KABC) -- A brush fire fire broke out near Yucaipa on Saturday afternoon and quickly exploded to 400 acres, prompting officials to issue mandatory evacuation orders.The so-called El Dorado Fire erupted before 10:30 a.m. in the 37000 block of Oak Glen Road, according to San Bernardino National Forest officials.Just over an hour later, Cal Fire issued an evacuation order for the community of Oak Glen. The evacuation area included Oak Glen Road through to Wildwood Canyon Rd.No injuries or structural damage were immediately reported.The cause of the fire is unknown.