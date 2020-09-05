El Dorado fire erupts near Yucaipa, explodes to 400 acres amid 'dangerous rate of spread'; evacuations ordered: WATCH LIVE

The so-called El Dorado Fire erupted before 10:30 a.m. in the 37000 block of Oak Glen Road, according to San Bernardino National Forest officials.
Just over an hour later, Cal Fire issued an evacuation order for the community of Oak Glen. The evacuation area included Oak Glen Road through to Wildwood Canyon Rd.
What is causing the heat wave in California?
No injuries or structural damage were immediately reported.
The cause of the fire is unknown.
DEVELOPING: More details will be added to this report as they become available.
#ElDoradoFire update The fire is now 400 acres, moderate to dangerous rate of spread. Oak Glen residents are under Evacuation Order. @SanBernardinoNF @sbcountysheriff @YucaipaPD— CAL FIRE BDU (@CALFIREBDU) September 5, 2020