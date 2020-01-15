60 people treated after Delta plane dumps fuel near schools while approaching LAX

Fire crews treated 60 people including elementary school students after an aircraft dumped fuel as it approached Los Angeles International Airport.

CUDAHY, Calf. (KABC) -- Fire crews treated 60 people including elementary school students after a plane dumped jet fuel near Cudahy and South Los Angeles schools, according to fire officials Tuesday.Over 70 firefighters and paramedics responded to the hazmat incident at six schools including 93rd Street, Tweedy, Graham, and Park Avenue elementary schools and Jordan High School, according to L.A. County and city fire officials.Numerous children reported skin irritation and a noxious smell shortly after noon."I never really think of airplanes as bad as it was today, unfortantely," Park Avenue Elementary School student Julian Hernandez said. "The plane was over-fueled and they had to do it to save other people's lives on the plane."Delta Airlines flight 89 made an "emergency fuel release" after experiencing engine issues requiring it to lighten its load. A witness captured video of fuel pouring out of the plane.Delta Airlines issued the following statement:Delta added that it is in touch with Los Angeles World Airports and fire officials, as well as community leaders, in discussing the injuries to children and others.School officials said students and staff were on the playground when they may have been sprayed or inhaled fumes. Paramedics were immediately called and staff members were visiting every classroom to check on students and staff, according to the Los Angeles Unified School District.Patients were treated for minor skin irritation but no one was transported to a hospital and no evacuation orders were issued for the surrounding areas.There are special fuel-dumping procedures for planes that fly in or out of U.S. airports, according to a statement issued by the Federal Aviation Administration."These procedures call for fuel to be dumped over designated unpopulated areas, typically at higher altitudes so the fuel atomizes and disperses before it reaches the ground," the FAA stated. They were investigating the incident.The city of Downey sent out a text alert to residents advising them to close windows and doors to keep jet fuel odor out.Cudahy Mayor Elizabeth Alcantar said Park Avenue Elementary School would be cleaned before classes resume on Wednesday. All the schools impacted were expected to open Wednesday.