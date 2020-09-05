El Dorado fire explodes to 800 acres in San Bernardino National Forest near Yucaipa; evacuations ordered: WATCH LIVE

YUCAIPA, Calif. (KABC) -- A brush fire fire broke out near Yucaipa on Saturday afternoon and quickly exploded to 800 acres, prompting officials to issue mandatory evacuation orders.

The so-called El Dorado Fire erupted before 10:30 a.m. in the 37000 block of Oak Glen Road, according to San Bernardino National Forest officials.

Just over an hour later, Cal Fire issued an evacuation order for the community of Oak Glen. The evacuation area included Oak Glen Road through to Wildwood Canyon Rd. Shortly before 1:30, evacuation orders were expanded to include Mountain Home Village, Forest Falls and the eastern portion of Yucaipa.

What is causing the heat wave in California?
EMBED More News Videos

AccuWeather explains how heat waves form.


Helicopters and fixed-wing aircraft were seen dropping water and Phos-Chek on the flames. Firefighters from multiple agencies were toiling amid a heat wave that brought triple-digit temperatures to the area.

No injuries or structural damage were immediately reported.

A massive column of smoke that rose above the flames was visible for miles, and many residents of distant cities posted photos and videos of it on social media.

The cause of the fire is unknown.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
san bernardino countyyucaipaevacuationbrush firewildfirefirefighters
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Thousands expected at SoCal beaches amid heat wave, pandemic
4th body in 11 days recovered along Orange County coast
What is causing the heat wave in California?
DUI suspect accused of killing OC pregnant woman pleads not guilty
Evicted dad from viral video near tears, but for a different reason
Trump targets 'white privilege' training as 'anti-American'
'Plague warning' closes Lake Tahoe beach
Show More
Will long Labor Day weekend mean another COVID-19 spike?
LA County's homeless seeing low COVID-19 infection rates
Jacob Blake appears in court remotely, pleads not guilty
Extreme heat wave to strain CA power grid
Hyundai now says recalled vehicles should be parked outside
More TOP STORIES News