Driver suspected of assaulting police officer is apprehended near Palmdale after high-speed chase

SANTA CLARITA, Calif. (KABC) -- A driver suspected of assaulting a police officer with a deadly weapon led authorities on a high-speed chase from Palmdale to Santa Clarita and back before being apprehended Wednesday afternoon, authorities said.Multiple patrol units from the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department and California Highway Patrol pursued the silver four-door Honda CRV as it made its way along the southbound 14 Freeway and exited onto surface roads.Deputies at one point unsuccessfully deployed a spike strip in front of the SUV, which then reentered the 14 Freeway and headed back northbound toward Palmdale.The male suspect repeatedly reached speeds of over 100 mph.As he approached the Acton area, he exited the freeway and pulled over onto the side of the road.About half a dozen law enforcement vehicles stopped behind the SUV, and deputies and CHP officers got out with their weapons drawn.The suspect then exited his vehicle with his hands up and was handcuffed without incident.