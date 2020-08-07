WATCH LIVE: Authorities chase reckless driver across SoCal streets, freeways

Authorities on Friday were chasing a vehicle with multiple inside as the driver traveled recklessly across the region during afternoon traffic.The chase began in Upland, where police tried to stop the vehicle for broken tail lights, according to authorities, but the driver of the black Honda took off and got on the freeway.The driver led authorities across freeways and surface streets across the region, swerving in and out of lanes, narrowly missing colliding with other vehicles.At one point, the driver was surrounded by vehicles on a busy freeway off-ramp in the Norwalk area and the occupants appeared to want to abandon the vehicle but kept driving.DEVELOPING: This story will be updated as more information becomes available.