firefighter killed

Crews locate body of second firefighter killed in Central Calif. fire

By ABC30.com staff
PORTERVILLE, Calif. -- The Porterville Fire Department and the community are mourning the loss of a second firefighter killed in a massive fire at the Porterville city library.

Late Wednesday night, fire officials confirmed they found the remains of Firefighter Patrick Jones after a long and difficult search.

The 25-year-old went missing while helping firefighters take on the flames that ignited just after 4:00 p.m. Tuesday on Thurman and Hockett. Crews worked for hours, sifting through the heavy debris.

A procession escorted Jones' body to the Tulare County Coroner's Office Tulare early Thursday morning. The motorcade included firefighters and law enforcement from across the Valley.

WATCH: Body of Patrick Jones arrives at Tulare Co. Coroner's Office


Jones started his career as a full-time firefighter with Porterville Fire in 2017.

"Patrick was quick to make friends with everyone in the department, and known for always having a smile on his face. Patrick was always quick to help any of his fellow brothers or sisters on or off duty," fire officials wrote on social media.

Jones had just started his training to become an Acting Engineer.



Fire Capt. Raymond Figueroa was also killed while battling the blaze. The 35-year-old started his career with the department in 2007.

Capt. Joanne Bear of the Tulare County Fire Department said numerous agencies have pitched in to allow Porterville firefighters time to grieve.

A link has been provided if you wish to donate to the Porterville Fire Department.

Officials said two teenagers were seen running from the building as the flames grew. Porterville police detectives tracked down the teens and arrested them. They have been booked into the Tulare County Juvenile Detention Facility on manslaughter and arson charges.

Porterville authorities will hold a press conference to discuss the investigation at 10:00 a.m. on Wednesday at the Porterville City Council Chambers.

RELATED: Deadly Porterville fire: Officials say library had no sprinkler system

Meanwhile, cleanup efforts continue in downtown Porterville as crews work to clear the debris. The library was built in the 1950s and did not have a sprinkler system.

This is a developing story.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
portervilleportervillefirefirefighter killed
Copyright © 2020 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
FIREFIGHTER KILLED
3 US firefighters ID'd in fatal plane crash fighting Australian fires
3 US firefighters killed while battling Australian wildfires
Sister of OC fire captain killed honors his memory with tattoo
Stretch of OC freeway named for fire captain killed in crash
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
USC offers free tuition to some students to increase access
3 women found dead inside Hemet home
Trump ally Roger Stone gets 40 months in case that roiled DOJ
IE bank robbery suspect shoots self, ends standoff in San Diego
Body of missing Malibu woman found at her home
FORECAST: Sunshine expected Thursday, but rain on the way
Former Rep. Katie Hill breaks her silence after resignation
Show More
Boy sells desserts after school to help his mom with bills
SurveyUSA poll: Nearly half of Californians say democracy is endangered
Bones in Mission Viejo yard found to be human
Bizarre standoff at Walnut gas station ends with no arrest
Missing 15-month-old girl hasn't been seen in two months
More TOP STORIES News