WATCH LIVE: Brush fire quickly burns 40 acres in Cherry Valley area of Riverside County, prompting mandatory evacuations

CHERRY VALLEY (KABC) -- As Southern California is hit by a scorching heat wave, a brush fire broke out in the Cherry Valley area of Riverside County Friday evening, prompting mandatory evacuations.

The blaze, dubbed the Apple Fire, erupted shortly before 5 p.m. near Oak Glen Road and Apple Tree Lane and quickly burned at least 40 acres, according to Cal Fire.

No evacuations have been issued, but smoke and flames were seen fairly close to some home in the area.



Fire officials tweeted that there were reports of power outages due to the fire activity.

No injuries were immediately reported.

DEVELOPING: This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Brush fires burning in Chatsworth, Sunland areas
SoFi Stadium looks to hire thousands
Police chase suspect with stab wound on SoCal streets
Central Valley teen is state's first child to die from COVID
Supreme Court allows construction of border wall with Mexico to continue
'Embarrassed and pissed off': Doctor slams COVID-19 deniers
Marine killed, 8 missing in accident near San Clemente Island
Show More
Dodgers deliver thousands of meals to Inglewood and Hawthorne communities
Court overturns Boston Marathon bomber's death sentence
Tattooed deputy gang rules Compton patrol station, deputy alleges
LAPD investigating after man allegedly struck at protest
ABC7 hosts virtual town hall with Black Women Leaders of LA
More TOP STORIES News