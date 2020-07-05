400-acre brush fire near Agua Dulce shuts down 14 Freeway - LIVE

#BREAKING: Map of area under mandatory evacuation order per City of Santa Clarita #SoledadFire pic.twitter.com/rf6KgF2HJY — Veronica Miracle (@ABC7Veronica) July 6, 2020

ADVISORY: Deputies are starting to conduct evacuations for #SoledadFire. If you live near the 14 fwy between Agua Dulce Canyon Road to Soledad Canyon Road, BE PREPARED TO EVACUATE. — July 6, 2020

AGUA DULCE, Calif. (KABC) -- A fast-spreading fire near Agua Dulce and Canyon Country has consumed some 400 acres and resulted in the shutdown of the 14 Freeway.The Soledad Fire was initially estimated at roughly 5 acres. But it quickly spread in dry brush, with low humidity and breezes, to at first 150 acres and within minutes was estimated at 400 acres.It has the potential to burn 1,000 acres, fire officials say.The fire resulted in the shutdown of the Antelope Valley Freeway as firefighters, including at least one inmate crew, and aircraft work to get the flames under control.It was first reported around 3:30 p.m. near the freeway and Soledad Canyon Road and it jumped the freeway in less than half an hour.Shortly after 5 p.m. sheriff's deputies started conducting evacuations of homes between Agua Dulce Canyon and Soledad Canyon roads north and east of the 14 Freeway.